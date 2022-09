News From Law.com

A jury in Harris County, Texas, returned a $48.5 million verdict in favor of Baylor College of Medicine, finding the insurers' commercial property insurance policies covered losses due to COVID-19. Post-trial, Baylor's legal team announced its belief this was the first jury trial in the nation on the issue of whether a commercial property insurance policy covered business-interruption losses because of the pandemic.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 6:44 PM