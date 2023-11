News From Law.com

A McKool Smith team of 14 lawyers who worked 13 months on a corporation's nondisparagement claim was awarded about $4.7 million in an attorney fees trial in Dallas County. The jury verdict in the 134th District Court came at the close of a four-day trial before Judge Dale Tillery in Texas. The attorney fees trial was based on their work in the case of "BioTE Medical v. Donovitz."

November 06, 2023, 5:11 PM

