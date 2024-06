News From Law.com

Plaintiffs attorneys Peter Law, Brian Kaplan and Michael Moran recently secured a $47 million verdict in a wrongful-death, no-offer trucking case out of Cherokee County for the surviving family of a man hit when a Schneider tractor-trailer swerved into oncoming traffic on I-285 South.

Automotive

June 11, 2024, 6:14 PM

nature of claim: /