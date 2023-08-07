$4.7M Broward Settlement: But Plaintiff Lawyers Say They Fac...

News From Law.com

Kelley | Uustal attorneys John Uustal, Matthew DellaBetta and Fan Li have obtained a $4.7 million wrongful-death settlement for the parents of a young Pompano Beach woman killed in a June 2020 crash when a speeding Lamborghini SUV struck a Miami-Dade County garbage truck. However, the attorneys are concerned that while they were able to secure this settlement for their clients, Florida tort reform is causing outcomes like these to become extinct. But defense lawyers suggest little has changed in Florida—beyond plaintiff counsel's narrative.

