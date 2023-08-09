$470K Settlement: Optimus Health Care Was Accused of Fraudul...

News From Law.com

Optimus Health Care Inc., a federally qualified health center based in Bridgeport, has agreed to a $470,000 settlement with federal and state governments, following allegations it submitted false claims to Connecticut Medicaid and received overpayments from Medicaid. Attorney General William Tong, with the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of the Inspector General announced the settlement, which stemmed from allegations that the health center submitted claims to Connecticut Medicaid for dual-eligible beneficiaries. These claims are for Medicare beneficiaries who are eligible for Medicaid coverage as well.

August 09, 2023, 2:47 PM

