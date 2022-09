News From Law.com

Arguably the highest settlement amount for an individual plaintiff in the State of Georgia was secured as part of a product liability lawsuit. The law firms of Beasley Allen and Penn Law Group have secured a settlement of $45 million for a 9-year-old Georgia boy who was paralyzed in a Jeep accident, they announced today in a joint press release.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 08, 2022, 2:04 PM