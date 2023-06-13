$45M Settlement: Ben Crump Brokers Deal With New Haven | Law...

News From Law.com

Richard Cox was paralyzed from the neck down after he was handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police van without a seatbelt due to an abrupt stop. Now, the City of New Haven in Connecticut has agreed to a $45 million settlement. The city's insurance will pay $30 million, and the city will pay the remainder. Five New Haven Police Department Officers, Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera, and Sergeant Betsy Segui, were also named defendants.

Connecticut

June 13, 2023, 4:39 PM

