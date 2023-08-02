$4.3M Verdict: Jury Finds Against Walmart Over Shoplifter Vi...

News From Law.com

A jury in Tyler, Texas, awarded $4.3 million to a man severely injured in a Walmart store parking lot when a shoplifter struck him with a Dodge Ram truck. The verdict in Smith County's 114th District Court found the negligence of Walmart Stores Inc. the cause of injuries to Scott A. Lacey, who at the time of the incident was a subcontractor working in the store's garden center. The Tyler law firm of Martin Walker represented Lacy. Lead counsel was Jack Walker, who was assisted by Marisa Allen.

Legal Services

August 02, 2023, 2:03 PM

nature of claim: /