After three days of deliberations, a Clarke County State Court jury has awarded a $4.36 million verdict against a physician named in the wrongful death of a popular Athens singer. Plaintiff counsel credit the seven-figure outcome to their use of demonstratives at trial to illustrate and explain the physician's medical breaches. But the case might not be over, as defense counsel indicate their client intends to challenge the verdict on appeal.

February 15, 2023, 4:34 AM