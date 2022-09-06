$438 Million Settlement: Juul Labs Reaches Multistate Agreem...

News From Law.com

An investigation by 34 states and territories into Juul Labs has led to a $438.5 million settlement with injunctive terms. Led by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a two-year bipartisan investigation examined Juul's marketing and sales strategies. Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, Wyoming signed on to the agreement.

September 06, 2022