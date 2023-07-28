$435K Miami Sanction Against Ex-Federal Magistrate, Client |...

News From Law.com

An ex-federal magistrate judge and his client were hit with $435,000 in sanctions after a Miami judge ruled that the case presented an "egregious example of frivolous litigation" involving a "neighborly feud," challenging the defendant's authority to purchase assets of a trust, including the Southernmost House Hotel in Key West. The duo who received the bad news are former U.S. Magistrate Judge Hugh Morgan, who sat in the Southern District of Florida, and his client, the plaintiff, William Ramos.

