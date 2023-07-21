$43 Million Verdict for Miami Attorneys Clients: Even the Ju...

News From Law.com

A trio of Miami attorneys secured a $43 million jury verdict for clients Thursday, after closing arguments seemed to have left not a dry eye in a Broward County courtroom. "I was choked up. Even my eyes were watery," attorney Amanda Demanda said about the moments she addressed the five-woman, one-man jury during closing arguments. "The jury was connected with me. They were all crying. It was very emotional." The one-day trial was fast-tracked in a Broward Circuit court.

