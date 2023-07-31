$4.2M Data Breach Settlement Surplus Awarded to Texas Bar Fo...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has approved a $4,255,915 cy-près award to the Texas Bar Foundation, which represents the surplus from an $11 million data breach lawsuit settlement, according to the plaintiffs' legal team. John Yanchunis of the Florida-based firm Morgan & Morgan and co-lead counsel, coordinated the award that was approved by Chief District Judge David C. Godbey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.The settlement in Heath v. Insurance Technologies Corp. was approved in January. It resolved claims by a class of more than 4.3 million customers of insurance brokers contracted with Insurance Technologies.

July 31, 2023, 3:02 PM

