$4.2 Million False Claims Settlement Reached with Orange Phy...

Attorney General William Tong announced a $4.2 million joint state and federal false-claims settlement with Orange, Connecticut, physician Jasdeep Sidana and his businesses, DOCS Medical Group Inc., DOCS Medical Inc., DOCS Urgent Care, Lung Docs of CT, Epic Family Physicians and Continuum Medical Group. Sidana, a physician who specializes in pulmonology, owns and is chief executive officer of DOCS, which is a medical practice with more than 20 facilities in Connecticut.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 2:08 PM