News From Law.com

CIFC Asset Management has bifurcated the general counsel and chief compliance officer positions as part of a legal department leadership shuffle at the $40 billion global alternative asset manager. Asha Richards is stepping up from her deputy GC role at the New York-based firm to take over as legal chief, while Lily Wicker joins the company as compliance chief, managing director and associate GC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 19, 2022, 10:29 AM