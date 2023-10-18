$400M Settlement Means Everyone Wins, According to Counsel |...

News From Law.com

Peckar & Abramson, a top ranked national construction law firm, negotiated a $400 million settlement with the Texas Department of Transportation related to a longstanding dispute over the design of the $1.2 billion New Harbor Bridge that spans the entrance to the Port of Corpus Christi. The transportation department, commonly referred to as TxDOT, announced an agreement with Flatiron/Dragados LLC, a joint venture formed by Bloomfield, Colorado-based Flatiron Construction Corp. and Dragados S.A. of Madrid, Spain.

October 18, 2023, 3:40 PM

