It was a gamble that didn't pay off for a pair of insurance companies, but resulted in a seven-figure payout for an injured South Florida worker. Attorney Neil P. Anthony, a partner at Steinger, Greene and Feiner said he tried to settle before trial for a third of the final judgement, but the defendants refused. And it cost them $3 million—about $2 million more than they would have paid earlier in negotiations, Anthony said.

June 20, 2023, 3:25 PM

