News From Law.com

A novel mesothelioma case involving the use of contaminated talc in a surgical procedure resulted in a jury verdict of more than $39 million for a Utah couple. The Lanier Law Firm of Houston, in collaboration with New York-based Meirowitz & Wasserberg and a Boston-based attorney, represented the plaintiffs in Suffolk County Superior Court in a Massachusetts trial that took place over three weeks.

Health Care

September 17, 2024, 3:39 PM