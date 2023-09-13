$38M Verdict: Weitz & Luxenberg Triumphs Despite Smoker Plai...

News From Law.com

Strong expert testimony helped a team from Weitz & Luxenberg secure a $38 million verdict in an asbestos case—despite the plaintiff's decades-long smoking history—according to lead trial counsel Brandon Perlman. A Manhattan jury found commercial boiler manufacturer Burnham LLC 85% liable for plaintiff Romeo Maffei's stage-four lung cancer due to asbestos exposure. The panel awarded Maffei and his wife in compensatory damages, and notably tacked on $6.5 million in punitive damages. Jurors found plaintiff 15% liable as a smoker.

