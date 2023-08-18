$3.8M Texas Verdict: Lawyer Leaves Intellectual Property Pra...

News From Law.com

Kristina Baehr once had a thriving practice as an intellectual property attorney with McKool Smith, but today she defends victims exposed to toxic environments. She switched fields after she and her family became sick as a result of a mold-infested Texas home. This week, a Travis County district court jury returned a verdict of $3.84 million. After deducting proportional liability, the family's share will be $3.1 million, said co-lead attorney Kevin Terrazas of Austin.

August 18, 2023, 3:20 PM

