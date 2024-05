News From Law.com

Decatur litigators have secured a $3.8 million settlement for the family of a man who died in police custody over the summer. The Davis Bozeman Johnson Law partners struck the seven-figure resolution with the City of Atlanta less than a year after the death of Johnny Hollman, a deacon who died during an interaction with Atlanta police following a minor traffic accident in August.

