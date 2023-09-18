$37.5M Verdict: Susman Godfrey Secures Victory for Tech Comp...

News From Law.com

A federal court jury in Marshall, Texas returned a $37.5 million verdict for an Austin-based tech company in a patents infringement lawsuit against a Chinese company. In a trial that concluded last week, plaintiff Atlas Global Technologies LLC convinced the jury that TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd. and its related entities infringed on five patents for wireless routers that meet an industry standard known as "Wi-Fi 6." The patented Wi-Fi technologies were developed to provide fast, efficient internet connections for high-density locations such as offices, shopping malls and apartment buildings, according to a complaint filed in November 2021.

September 18, 2023, 2:22 PM

