$37,000 to Testify: Lawyer Takes Stand on Day 2 of Alex Jone...

News From Law.com

The second day of Infowars host Alex Jones' damages trial took off Wednesday morning, beginning with a witness paid $30,000 to be a corporate representative for Free Speech Systems, Jones' overarching company. Brittany Paz, took the stand as corporate representative for Infowars, Jones' far-right conspiracy theory talk show. But the line of questioning from opposing counsel Christopher Mattei showed Paz is an attorney who previously worked for Jones' defense attorney, Norm Pattis, for five years.

Connecticut

September 14, 2022, 11:54 AM