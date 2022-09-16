$3.6M Awarded Against Legal Recruiter Accused of Misappropri...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Austin awarded a legal staffing company $3.6 million damages and attorney fees in a lawsuit with a former employee accused of misappropriating trade secrets. MWK Recruiting Inc. and founder Robert Kinney filed suit against Evan Jowers in 2018, after Jowers left the company to work for a competitor, Legis Ventures. Jowers worked for MWK from 2006 to 2016 and was responsible for placing attorney in large firms in the United States and the United Kingdom. In 2015, he relocated to Hong Kong to place attorneys with law firms in Asia.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 16, 2022, 3:47 PM