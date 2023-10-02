$35M Verdict Affirmed: New Trial Denied for City in Wrongful...

News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court judge has affirmed a $35 million wrongful death verdict awarded against the City of Milton in June. The affirmation follows Judge Jane Morrison's denials of the defendant's motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict and a new trial. As defense counsel challenge the affirmation to the Georgia Court of Appeals, plaintiff counsel applaud the affirmation as confirmation that the facts of underlying case "fit squarely within well-established legal principles."

