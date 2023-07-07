$3.5M Miami Judgment: Case Sails Through Complex Business Li...

News From Law.com

A small litigation firm in South Florida secured a $3.5 million judgment and preliminary injunction for a global seafood distributor against a group of Miami-based seafood importers. Salazar Law brought the suit on behalf of Miami-headquartered Valia Trading Corp. against the Elite Catch Group for alleged failure to comply with the parties' exclusive-distribution agreement. It alleged Elite failed to pay Valia the outstanding shared profits for seafood products sold by the Elite within Valia's exclusive sales territories of the United States, Russia, China and Mexico.

