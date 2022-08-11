$3.4M: Thats How Much a Sidley Austin Partner Made, Accordin...

News From Law.com

Sidley Austin partner Richard Weiner, a Biden administration nominee for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, reported earning nearly $3.4 million from the firm, according to a financial disclosure released Thursday. Weiner focuses his practice on energy, environmental, global arbitration, trade, and advocacy. He works with clients in the United States and the European Union, where he handles proceedings before the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Banking & Financial Services

August 11, 2022, 11:58 AM