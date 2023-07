News From Law.com

A decades-long losing streak for medical malpractice plaintiffs in a northwestern Pennsylvania court broke last week when a jury awarded $3.25 million to a man who claimed his doctors' negligent care lost him his foot. The June 28 verdict marked the first time a plaintiff has won in a medical malpractice trial in McKean County since at least 2000, according to Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts data and local court administration.

July 05, 2023, 5:52 PM

