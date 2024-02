News From Law.com

Litigators from Mabra Law in Atlanta and Peak Wooten McDaniel & Colwell in Columbus teamed up to secure a $32.5 million wrongful death settlement for the family of a Mitchell County man killed during a collision with a tractor-trailer.The trio credit the eight-figure pre-trial resolution in the disputed liability case to plaintiff counsel's ability to prove defective trailer lights and noncompliant retroreflective tape contributed to the fatal 2021 crash.

