Uber and Lyft have agreed to pay $175 million to Massachusetts to resolve a four-year-old lawsuit accusing the rideshare companies of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors. Drivers are set to receive hourly pay of $32.50 along with paid sick leave, a healthcare stipend and other benefits as part of the settlement, and most of the $175 million will be distributed to current and former drivers, Massachusetts officials said.

June 28, 2024, 1:40 PM