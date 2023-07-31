$31M Georgia Verdict: Heres What Lawyers Think Made the Diff...

News From Law.com

For the first time, the namesakes of DelCampo Grayson Lopez have teamed up to collectively try a deadly premise liability dispute.After five days of trial, J. Antonio DelCampo, Randy Grayson and Dax Lopez secured a $31 million verdict for an undocumented immigrant killed while trying to thwart an auto theft. Plaintiff counsel attribute the eight-figure outcome, in part, to the entirely minority Clayton County State Court jury's ability to "adequately value" the decedent's life.But with defense counsel referring to the verdict as "only half time," the legal fight brought against a mobile home park may not be over yet.

Georgia

July 31, 2023, 3:05 PM

nature of claim: /