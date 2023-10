News From Law.com

Frost Bank and its related entities are the subject of a civil RICO lawsuit, alleging its officers assisted and then helped conceal the conversion of assets belonging to a South African company. The complaint filed earlier this month puts Frost Bank in a crossfire between a Fort Worth-based plaintiff and the South African company, since both have accused the bank and related entities of wrongfully assisting the other side.

October 30, 2023, 5:34 PM

