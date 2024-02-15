$30.7M Verdicts: Lawyers Sway Dallas Jury Against Popeyes Fr...

News From Law.com

A Dallas County jury awarded $30.7 million to a retiree who alleged he was cheated out of his profit share by a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. franchisee. The corporate defendant, Sun Holdings Inc., owns about 150 Popeyes franchise restaurants in three states and manages about 1,800 other brand franchise restaurants in 12 states. The Dallas-based Burns Charest law firm filed suit on behalf of J. Scott Stockton in 2019, against Sun Holdings and its owner, Guillermo Perales, and various subsidiaries.

February 15, 2024, 12:19 PM

