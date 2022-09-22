$300 Million Miami Suit Against Porsche Challenges Direct-to...

News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney filed a lawsuit in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court that pits a high-end luxury automotive dealership that alleged it is being squeezed out of its role as a middleman by its business partner, the iconic manufacturer Porsche. Sean Burstyn, the founder of Burstyn Law in Miami, represents the plaintiff, The Collection LLC, who has hit the defendant, Porsche Latin America PLA, with a lawsuit under Fla. Stat. § 320.645 for its alleged tactics to increase its market share.

Automotive

September 22, 2022, 1:16 PM