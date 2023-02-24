$3 Million in Attorney Fees: Broward Lawyer Wins Eminent-Dom...

News From Law.com

A state court judge awarded a Fort Lauderdale attorney nearly $3 million in attorney fees as compensation for litigation that serves as an example of the Sunshine State's strong property rights laws that put property owners on equal footing with the government. Richard DeWitt, a partner at Government Law Group, represented the defendant, Frigate's Holdings LLC, after the petitioner, the State of Florida Department of Transportation, exercised its right of eminent domain for the reconstruction of the Earman River Bridge.

Government

February 24, 2023, 2:46 PM