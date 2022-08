News From Law.com

An employee of Rahway has received $2 million to settle her sexual harassment claims against former Mayor Samson Steinman. Denise Rolong claimed Steinman made frequent comments about her body and remarked on certain dresses of hers that he said showed off her body. Rolong also claimed Steinman told her about his sexual activities and visits to adult entertainment establishments. Once he pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her, Rolong claimed.

Government

August 22, 2022, 1:23 PM