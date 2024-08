News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held that $2 million in punitive damages was sustainable due to the conduct a Connecticut town displayed while preventing the opening of a group home for people with mental health disabilities. The 11:1 ratio of punitive to compensatory damages is one of the largest monetary punitive damages in a Fair Housing Act case against a municipality, counsel for the plaintiff, Tara Ramchandani of Relman Colfax, said.

Connecticut

August 28, 2024, 5:02 PM