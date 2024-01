News From Law.com

The $2 billion settlement that the Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency finalized with diesel-engine maker Cummins on Wednesday serves as a cautionary tale for all companies after years of lax enforcement of the Clean Air Act. Regulators alleged Cummins installed emissions-control-defeat devices on diesel engines it supplied for more than 600,000 Ram pickup trucks over the course of a decade.

January 11, 2024, 11:28 AM

nature of claim: /