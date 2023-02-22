$29M Verdict: Houston Jury Returns Award for Personal Injury...

News From Law.com

A jury in a Harris County district court has awarded a verdict of almost $29 million on behalf of five plant workers who were injured in an ExxonMobil refinery plant explosion. The claims of six plaintiffs in Roque v. ExxonMobil were before a jury in the 295th District Court. They were represented by the law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner. The plaintiffs' injuries were caused by the July 31, 2019, explosion that occurred at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 22, 2023, 1:12 PM