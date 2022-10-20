$27M in Legal Fees and Costs as Walmart Pays $215M to Settle...

Breaking News From Law.com

Walmart agreed to pay $215 million to the state of Florida to resolve claims that it helped fuel the opioid crisis. In a Thursday announcement, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the settlement includes a 10-year agreement to provide 672,000 kits of Naloxone to law enforcement and first responders in the state. In the past month, Walmart settled opioid lawsuits brought by the state of West Virginia and New Mexico, which wrapped up a trial this week.

