News From Law.com

Fox News may have resolved one legal threat at great cost, but the pre-trial litigation in the Dominion Voting Systems case has left the media giant more vulnerable in their remaining lawsuits, attorneys said. The network is still facing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from voting technology company Smartmatic USA over debunked election-rigging claims, in addition to a lawsuit by a fired producer. Fox denies all allegations in those cases.

New York

April 19, 2023, 5:47 PM

nature of claim: /