$26M Award Hangs in Balance as Court Scrutinizes Alleged Att...

The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to wade into a $26 million dispute between a hospital and a physician group which claimed its staff privileges were revoked due to its affiliation with a rival hospital. The justices agreed to hear the case of 11 neurosurgeons who practice as North Jersey Brain and Spine Center, who lost access to specialized equipment at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, including biplane angiography and Gamma Knife, after the hospital entered an exclusive deal with another neurosurgeon group.

June 22, 2023, 12:24 PM

