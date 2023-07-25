$26.5M Fort Worth Judgment in Case Where Man Became Quadripl...

News From Law.com

A federal district judge awarded $26.5 million to a Grand Prairie resident with a pre-existing condition, whose neck allegedly snapped when his car was rear-ended by a postal worker's truck. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor of the Fort Worth Division of the Western District of Texas issued his opinion and order, and final judgment Monday in the case of Michael Le v. United States. O'Connor's findings and conclusions were based on a four-day bench trial that occurred the week of April 24.

