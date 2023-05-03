$260,500 Connecticut Settlement in Case That Centered on All...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut State Trooper obtained a $260,500 settlement in federal lawsuit against the Connecticut State Police Union Inc. and department officials. The lawsuit alleged that the trooper was demoted because he resigned from the union. The plaintiff, Joseph Mercer, was employed part-time in the State Po[lice Tactical Unit, and was promoted to operations sergeant, a full time supervisory position in 2015. However, after Mercer's appointment, the police union filed an institutional grievance against his promotion, the complaint said.

Government

May 03, 2023, 1:33 PM

nature of claim: /