Breaking News From Law.com

The trustee of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of Girardi Keese announced she had received more than $25 million in attorney fees from the $1.8 billion settlement over a 2015 gas leak in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. The check, paid to Elissa Miller last week, is the largest lump sum that could compensate hundreds of Girardi Keese creditors. Miller, of Greenspoon Marder, announced the Porter Ranch check at a Tuesday hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell.

California

June 20, 2023, 4:12 PM

nature of claim: /