In a proposed class action seeking more than $2.5 billion in damages from PG&E Corp., California Supreme Court justices questioned whether tort liability is the right tool to address instances where the utility allegedly shut down power negligently. Justice Goodwin Liu appeared skeptical that litigation was the right tactic to address PG&E shutoffs, saying "it's a very complicated issue."

September 06, 2023, 9:24 PM

