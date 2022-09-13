$25.5M in Attorney Fees—After Wading Through Millions of P...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Miami granted final approval of tens of millions of dollars in an antitrust class action settlement, along with an eight-figure attorney fees award. For plaintiff counsel, this required overcoming hurdles, such as reviewing more than 62 million pages of documents—released in a foreign language. Peter Prieto of Podhurst Orseck in Miami and Chris Lebsock of Hausfeld in San Francisco were co-lead counsel for a settlement class of more than 800 direct purchasers of farm-raised Norwegian salmon.

September 13, 2022, 2:40 PM