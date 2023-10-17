$240M Verdict: 2 Law Firms Join Forces for Massive Victory |...

News From Law.com

Attorneys with the Winstead law firm and at Irell & Manella secured a $240 million Texas jury verdict on three patent infringement claims against California-based Cloudera Inc., a major cloud data management software company. "It was a success story of two firms working together. I think this is a top five verdict in the State of Texas for this year," said plaintiff co-lead counsel Jamie H. McDole of Winstead. The plaintiff, Waco-based StreamScale Inc., brought indirect patent infringement claims on five patents in 2021. A jury in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas considered three patents, and found against Cloudera on all three.

