$23M Texas Victory: Andrew Myers Secures Defense Win in Bad ...

A Houston district court jury granted a trade secrets defense win to Liquid Networx, a San Antonio-based telecom business process outsourcing company, according to court documents. Represented by the Houston-based Andrew Myers law firm, Liquid Networx had to litigate the case brought by Teligistics Inc. for more than four years. Teligistics sought a $23 million judgment. The legal battle included four summary-judgment denials, but in the end a Harris County 190th District Court jury unanimously found Teligistics did not own the alleged trade secret at the heart of the suit, according to Andrew Myers' shareholders Hunter Barrow and Andrew Bender.

June 06, 2023, 1:20 PM

