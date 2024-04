News From Law.com

A federal appeals court panel vacated a $239,655 fee-shifting sanction imposed on a law firm and its client in a Northern District of Texas bankruptcy case. The three-judge panel split when it held that Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan abused her discretion when she slapped the sanction on attorneys of Sbaiti & Company and their client Charitable DAF Foundation in the Highland Capital Management LP bankruptcy.

